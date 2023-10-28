BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.6 %

CMC stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

