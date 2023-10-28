BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

