BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 18,133 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

