BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,643 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $238.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.