BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.11% of Cal-Maine Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

CALM stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.08. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

