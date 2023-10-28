BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $659.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $785.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
