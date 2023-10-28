BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.15% of Progress Software worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,900. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

