BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.33 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,740 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000,000 after buying an additional 447,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,781.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.