BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.22 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in PDD in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $108.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $112.77.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

