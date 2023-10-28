BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.3 %

BYD stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

