BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,738,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,838 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $30,587,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.57.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.