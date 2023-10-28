BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 100.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 177.5% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 12,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $262,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.37 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.70. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Capital lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.