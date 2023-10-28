BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $2.75 Million in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,701,000 after buying an additional 1,961,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,180,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $169.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.56 and a 12-month high of $192.93. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

