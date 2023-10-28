BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,924,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after buying an additional 562,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,159,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,306,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

