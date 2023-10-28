BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,367 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $236.01 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

