BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 18,224 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

