BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 312 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

