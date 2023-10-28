BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 4,795 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $182,412,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $9,766,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE LPX opened at $50.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

