BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 141,153 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 141,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,379 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 834,166 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRRM

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $204.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.