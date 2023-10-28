BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
HUM stock opened at $510.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
