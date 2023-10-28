BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $510.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.