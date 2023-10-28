BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of McKesson by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.8 %

MCK stock opened at $448.03 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $465.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.77 and a 200 day moving average of $411.02.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

