BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 20,200 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 47.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,342 shares of company stock worth $1,700,146. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.