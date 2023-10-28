BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $2.96 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.07% of Terex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth $44,215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 2,821.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $30,229,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after purchasing an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

