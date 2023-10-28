BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.20% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth $3,268,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 251,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,677 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $937.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.82. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYI. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

