BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Down 0.8 %

BILL opened at $89.50 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60.

Insider Transactions at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BILL

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.