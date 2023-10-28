BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 35.5% in October

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BIO-key International Stock Up 28.9 %

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.36. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 126.53%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

