BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Reaches $30.50 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 4% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $30.50 million and $422,409.99 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001375 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001057 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001266 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,124,514 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.