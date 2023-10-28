BitShares One Day Trading Volume Tops $422,409.99 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. BitShares has a market cap of $30.50 million and $422,409.99 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001375 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001057 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001266 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,124,514 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

