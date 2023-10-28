BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CL King lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.90.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $603.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 87.3% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $2,552,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 194,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 460,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.