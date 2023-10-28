BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stock Holdings Cut by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,635 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $993,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

