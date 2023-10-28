BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 115,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $4.70 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.