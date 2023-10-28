BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 159.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $57,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $598.08 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $659.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.54. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

