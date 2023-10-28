Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Boeing stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.52.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

