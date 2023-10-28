Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.52. Boeing has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 2,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

