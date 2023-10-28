Bone ShibaSwap Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $174.50 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002221 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.76577308 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $5,293,738.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

