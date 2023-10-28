Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

