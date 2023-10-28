Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BYD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NYSE:BYD opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

