Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.22 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22, Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Bread Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Bread Financial stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

