Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.