Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Cut by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 368,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 36,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 3.7 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

