British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.2 %

BTI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.