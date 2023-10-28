Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.17. 749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 865 ($10.60) to GBX 870 ($10.66) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

