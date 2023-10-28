Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT at $5.35

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIREF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 30.82%.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

