Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) PT at $32.25

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in BOX by 2.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,099,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101,030 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BOX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BOX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,257,000 after buying an additional 123,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BOX stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.72, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.04. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $34.98.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
