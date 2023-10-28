Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Target Price at $115.50

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.