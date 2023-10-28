Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Price Target at $5.64

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI opened at $4.18 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 793,509 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,929 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

