Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.09.
STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th.
STNE stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $14.83.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
