Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.09.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on StoneCo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $41,101,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $44,379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $35,504,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in StoneCo by 85.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,974 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.