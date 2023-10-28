Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $47.50

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,575 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533,337 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

