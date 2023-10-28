Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

NYSE:BKD opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.26. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $750.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 339,360,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,393,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $8,858,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,200,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,198,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,966 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.