Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after acquiring an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,339,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,098,000 after buying an additional 1,314,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,685,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,843,000 after buying an additional 117,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

